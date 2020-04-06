First, you’ll want to have professional eyebrow scissors and good lighting. This will help you see those tiny hairs in the corner of your arch. Benefit Cosmetics‘ Global Brow Expert, Jared Bailey explains,“Every brow, no matter how thick or thin, will need to be trimmed from time to time. Trimming your brows is like trimming your bangs: it sounds easy but often ends in a disaster. Take a clear gel and brush the brow hairs upwards towards the hairline and out towards the temple. Let the gel dry completely then only trim the ends that are sticking too far out past your desired shape.”