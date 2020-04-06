Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Stressing over those eyebrows post-quarantine? Don’t worry you’re not alone, us too! With our usual grooming sessions indefinitely put on hold , now more than ever women are turn into their very own beauty guru when it comes to maintenance. Though dye your hair at-home may seem easier than cleaning up your eyebrows, we’ve got you covered. To ease your mind, we turned to eyebrow gurus and professional makeup artists to find out how to shape, clean up and sculpt those furry brows as you stay safe inside.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!