Katy Perry shares extremely rare no-makeup selfie showing off pregnancy glow

Katy Perry is no stranger to rocking colorful beauty looks. From pink wigs to cotton candy makeup, the Dark Horse singer-turned-American Idol judge never skips a beat when it comes to showing up in full-glam. Hence why we were shocked to see the Hollywood star in a no-makeup selfie. In the photo shared on her social platforms, the makeup-free American Idol judge is seen relaxing with her messy yet flawless hair while getting comfy in a robe.

©@katyperry



The pop singer is embracing her natural beauty and giving us major #skincaregoals envy

Katy, who has struggled with acne, embraced her hydrated, youthful and a pore-free complexion. In the past, the award-winning artist has claimed Proactiv has helped her combat her skin care concerns.

©@katyperry



Katy shared a photos taken in Hawaii during the filming of American Idol

The singer also shared a sun-kissed photo of herself from when she was filming the FOX show. Katy advised her followers that this photo was taken in Hawaii at the beginning of the year.