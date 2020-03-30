Katy Perry makeup glam©@katyperry
Katy Perry shares extremely rare no-makeup selfie showing off pregnancy glow

The 35-year-old pop singer took to social media to show off her natural beauty

By Ashley Jiménez

Katy Perry is no stranger to rocking colorful beauty looks. From pink wigs to cotton candy makeup, the Dark Horse singer-turned-American Idol judge never skips a beat when it comes to showing up in full-glam. Hence why we were shocked to see the Hollywood star in a no-makeup selfie. In the photo shared on her social platforms, the makeup-free American Idol judge is seen relaxing with her messy yet flawless hair while getting comfy in a robe.

Katy Perry no makeup 2020©@katyperry
The pop singer is embracing her natural beauty and giving us major #skincaregoals envy

Katy, who has struggled with acne, embraced her hydrated, youthful and a pore-free complexion. In the past, the award-winning artist has claimed Proactiv has helped her combat her skin care concerns.

Katy Perry in Hawaii American Idol©@katyperry
Katy shared a photos taken in Hawaii during the filming of American Idol
The singer also shared a sun-kissed photo of herself from when she was filming the FOX show. Katy advised her followers that this photo was taken in Hawaii at the beginning of the year.

