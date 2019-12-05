Here's how you can recreate Katy Perry's candy cane eyeliner

Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas, but Katy Perry just proved she also deserves the crown when it comes to celebrating the holidays. The 35-year-old singer just released a new holiday song Cozy Little Christmas along with a festive music video where she served some serious beauty lewks. For one, her hair was styled like a literal Christmas tree adorned with glittering baubles. However, the most striking part was her eye makeup, which included a candy cane liner.

©@anthonyhnguyenmakeup



Katy Perry wore a candy cane liner for her new music video

Katy’s makeup artist Anthony H. Nguyen shared some behind-the-scenes pictures on set showing a closer look of her eyes. First, he kept her makeup minimal on the lids with a taupe color blended on the crease. This allows for the colorful liner to really shine. Above the lash line, he created a dramatic winged eyeliner with white-and-red stripes mimicking the stripes of a candy cane and he topped it off with full set of false lashes.

In order to recreate the candy cane trend, all you need is two liners: a red and white one. And in case you’re wondering, red and white liners do exist! Our suggestion? Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in the color Snow ($22, sephora.com) and NYX’s Vivid Bright Red Eyeliner ($4.90, ulta.com) are the perfect combo to easily line your eyes.

©sephora



Stila’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in the color Snow ($22, sephora.com) acts as the base for festive look

First start with the white liner and draw on the cat-eye shape across the lash line. Then, go in with the red liner and paint diagonal stripes above the white. The NYX eyeliner comes with a thin brush so you can easily draw on the stripes. Katy has seven stripes in total, but you can draw less, especially if you don’t opt for a thick wing on the outer edge. To complete your holiday look, do like Katy did and pair the candy cane liner with a bright red lip, frostbitten blush and faux freckles.

©Ulta



Draw red stripes using NYX’s Vivid Bright Red Eyeliner ($4.90, ulta.com)

Some people go for deep shades and smokey eyes for the holiday season, but with this look, you'll be sure to turn heads at your upcoming ugly Christmas sweater party.



