Discover Katy Perry's secrets to fight acne

Katy Perry has been in the public eye since I Kissed a Girl hit the charts in 2008, and her beauty looks have been ones to watch ever since. For the past decade in the spotlight, the singer has constantly dazzled, always ready for her close up – but that wasn't always the case as she was a longtime sufferer of acne, trying a host of products to combat it. “Bad skin really made me want to hide. I’d wear makeup to bed or stay in if I had a bad breakout,” she once revealed. But these days Katy has her acne under control and, lucky for us, has come clean with all of her skincare secrets!

©Getty Images



The former face of Proactiv still swears by the brand, but has added grapeseed oil and Shu Uemura products to her routine

The California Girls singer has found a routine that works for her, which still includes products by Proactiv. A former face of the brand, she took on the role not for the paycheck but because "it actually solved my acne problem.”

When she started in the world of show business in her early 20s, stress took over her life at a time when her body was going through changes as she developed out of her teenage years. But, the American Idol judge has said, using Proactiv led to a reduction in blemishes and some of her scars even started to disappear.

©Proactive



The Proactive Solutions kit for teenagers offers acne products in a three-step treatment ($59.95). Katy uses the brand's exfoliant and toner

"When I was 23, I had really bad skin — I think it was stress, and just all of the attention and stuff like that," she told Refinery 29. "I had spent thousands and thousands of dollars on dermatologists and lasers, and then I started using [Proactiv] and I still use it to this day."

While she doesn't use the trio, she loves the exfoliant and toner. She has also supplemented her routine with beauty oils: grapeseed to moisturize and Shu Uemura cleansing oil to remove her makeup. "I was deathly afraid of oils," she explained, "but Madonna's makeup artist showed it to me about eight years ago and she said, 'Madonna does this,' and I was like, 'Okay, I'll try it!'"



