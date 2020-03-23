There’s something about having clean makeup brushes! Makeup artists and beauty lovers alike will agree that fluffy bristles, spotless brushes and ultra-clean sponges bring so much joy to their lives. Nevertheless, many still struggle with the who, what, where, and how process when it comes to properly cleansing your makeup brushes and beautyblender. From a waterless cleaning spray to a scrubber, we’re gearing you up with the best cleansing products.