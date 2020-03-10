Euphoria’s Alexa Demie went from using MAC Cosmetics daily to being their spokesperson

Breakout star, Alexa Demie is making a name for herself in the beauty world post Euphoria’s debut. Known as the beauty queen of all things glitter, Maddy Perez in the HBO teen drama series, the 25-year-old actress’ latest campaign is a full circle moment. Whether she’s being authentic Alexa or Maddy on-screen, both are makeup mavens. Hence why the Latina star’s MAC Cosmetics ‘More Than Meets The Eye’ campaign is breathtaking.

©MAC Cosmetics





The holographic collection includes 36 revamped eye-shadows, $17 each, 10 shades new Dazzle shadow Extreme, $20 each, and the Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel, $23.

©MAC Cosmetics



Eye Brows Big Boost Fibre Gel, $23

The single eye shadows come in an array of hues, from shimmery rose pink to ice electric blue. You’ll be able to channel those festival-approved, high-pigment lid looks with just one swipe.

©MAC Cosmetics



MAC Revamp Eyeshadow in Triennial Wave, $17

“When MAC approached me to be a part of their ‘More Than Meets the Eye Campaign’, I was beyond ecstatic,” Alexa said in a press release. “I couldn’t think of a more iconic brand to collaborate with! In the collection, I fell in love with all of the colorful eye shadows, especially the blues, greens and pinks that made it so much fun to create beautiful eye looks.”

©MAC Cosmetics



Alexa Demie MAC Cosmetics 2020 campaign showing off Sapphire blue shadow

Growing up, Alexa’s mother was a MAC makeup artist, therefore the 25-year-old actress’ connection to the brand was instant. Brought up by immigrant parents from Mexico, Alexa’s latest MAC moment celebrates the new era of Latinas within the beauty world.