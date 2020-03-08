In the short time that Ana de Armas has been on the Hollywood scene, there has been something that we’ve noticed about the drop dead gorgeous Knives Out star stand out – she’s not afraid of change, especially when it comes to her hair! While there are some celebrities who have found a signature look and stuck with it, the Cuban-born actress loves to be a real style chameleon with her tresses, moving seamlessly between a wide variety of haircuts and colors.

From blonde to pink, short to long, vintage or edgy, there doesn't seem to be a hairstyle the Bond Girl isn’t willing to try. We love Ana’s exploration of new looks, whether on the red carpet or to get into character (she’ll soon be seen as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde), so here’s a selection of her most fabulous transformations—and believe us, you'll be hard-pressed to choose a fave!