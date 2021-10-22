There’s no doubt that Selena Gomez, Ana de Armas, and Eiza González are bob haircut goals, and you should consider bringing one of their photos for your next hair appointment.

If you ask yourself if bobs in style for Fall 2021, you should know that the haircut is a classic; therefore, they‘re here to stay in 2021 and beyond. Believe it or not, the bob cut is one of the most versatile hairstyles and exists in different types.

Some follow an A-line cut, while others are graduated, stacked, layered, blunt, long bob are, and the list goes on. Finding the best one for you shouldn’t be a problem, but currently, we are leaning towards the following selection.