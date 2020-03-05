Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
New Month, new makeup! Spring is almost upon us and what better way to celebrate March than by giving your makeup stash a much-needed refresh. This season, your favorite brands are blooming with alluring new launches, particularly when it comes to palettes, highlighters and blushes. From Benefit Cosmetics’ latest Dallas-inspired mini blush to Clinique’s glow-getting 4-piece highlighting compact, it’s hard to justify which one deserves the winning spot in your cart this month. Ahead, you’ll find the best makeup launches of March 2020.
