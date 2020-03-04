Lupita Nyong’o makes a bold beauty statement and rocks metallic green lips at Paris Fashion Week

Not everyone can pull off blue metallic lips, but Lupita Nyong’o sure can! The 37-year-old actress attended the Louis Vuitton fashion show at the Louvre on the last day of Paris Fashion Week wearing possibly one of the coolest looks we’ve seen in a long time. The Us star showed up for the front row, wearing a mint green dress cinched at the waist and accentuated with a leather tie belt. Lupita complimented her look with white accessories, including a chain-strap handbag and heeled loafers.

©GettyImages



Lupita donned a minty fresh dress to the LV show

The temperatures have been freakishly warm for February, but light winter coats are still required. the Mexico-born star topped off her outfit with an oversized black coat lined with the iconic French label’s LV monogram print – très chic!

On the beauty front, the Black Panther actress wore amazing box braids pulled up into a top knot and bold green lipstick – a hue that isn’t always easy to apply, but Lupita slayed the bold beauty look and looked flawless. No surprise there! The rest of her makeup was extra radiant and glowy, as per usual.

©GettyImages



The actress posed for a photo with Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquiere

The Hollywood star was joined on the front row by other celebs, including Alicia Vikander, Florence Pugh and Léa Seydoux.

The 12 Years a Slave actress has had a busy week following celebrations for her 37th birthday. On Sunday, she took to social media to share a stunning selfie captioned with, “This is 37. #FeelingTheLove.”

©@lupitanyongo



Lupita turned 37 years young

The birthday girl’s bash looked like a blast as she celebrated with a group of her loved ones. Lupita posted a carousel of photos and videos proving they were in for a great time. “It's my birthday and I will party if I want to,” she wrote. From the look of her posts, there was cake, dancing and lots of laughs – basically everything you can wish for on your b-day!