Meet the Latina seamstress behind Millie’s stunning gown and more glamorous red carpet looks that has everybody talking on the internet

Mother’s Day came and went, and while everyone took a moment to send a shoutout to their mommas, one particular Twitter user gained plenty of attention after sharing a post that read: “Happy Mother’s Day to my Mamí aka everyone’s favorite seamstress.” The post included photos of four major celebs, Rihanna, Lupita Nyong’o, Saoirse Ronan and Millie Bobby Brown in gorgeous red carpet looks with a side-by-side photo of Mr. Acosta’s mom, the seamstress working on each of those gowns.

Lupita wore this Calvin Klein number to the Golden Globes in 2019

His post garnered an abundance of comments that read things like: “Wowww this is amazing happy mothers day to her!!” and, “She is iconic.” Another person wrote, “Woww happy mother’s day to her! may she experience more blessings.” The social media user who self-describes as a “son of immigrants” from Ecuador went on to share that his mother has been in the U.S. for over 30 years but refused to learn English so “unfortunately no social media for her.” However, he assured everyone that he would “hyper her up forever.”

Happy Mother’s Day to my Mamí aka everyone’s favorite seamstress pic.twitter.com/G1XdBMWWUs — Mr. Acosta (@MrAcosta89) May 10, 2020

Although the gowns worn by these celebs were designed by Calvin Klein, his mother was the hands that made these iconic dresses. One of the photographs features Lupita Nyong’o at the 2019 Golden Globes in a stunning blue strapless dress covered in beaded fringe. The attention to detail on this piece is truly inconceivable.

The ‘Little Women’ actress looked pretty in pink at the 2018 Oscars

Then there’s the soft pink dress Saoirse wore to the Oscars in 2018. The floor-gazing number was adorned with a draped, oversized bow detail in the back. Aside from those, there is a ruffled hot pink gown Riri wore to a Fenty Beauty event. The striking dress fit her like a glove and hugged her curves in all the right places.

Riri’s bright and bold gown was worked by Mr. Acosta’s mom for a Fenty Beauty event

Lastly is Millie’s retro-inspired dress, which she rocked to the Emmy Awards in 2018. The floral-printed design included flirty and feminine elements such as a voluminous skirt and a sweet off-the-shoulder neckline.

Millie exuded feminine retro vibes at the Emmy Awards in 2018

Calvin may have been the designer behind these dresses, but this Latina mom was the true force who made them happen!