Lupita Nyong’o debuts new hairstyle and rocks her natural bangs

Lupita Nyong’o just debuted a new look! The 36-year-old actress arrived at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards donning one of her boldest looks yet. The star is one star who never disappoints with her beauty looks (she wore colored contacts during her Us press tour), and this week, she went bold with her beauty once again.

©GettyImages



Lupita Nyong’o wore bangs in her latest look

While walking the red carpet, Lupita wore a gorgeous Ginvenchy floral gown paired with Bulgari jewels. To match the colorful gown and jewels, the actress opted for a pop of color with her makeup by wearing blue eyeshadow on her lids and a deep maroon hue on her lips. It was a lewk, but the best part was her hair, which she wore natural.

Loading the player...

The actress, who was joined by her Us director Jordan Peele, rocked blunt bangs during the Awards. Styled by celebrity favorite Vernon François, he picked Lupita’s hair up in a sleek bun and left her natural bangs out for a feminine effect. In the past, Lupita has praised how her hairstyles have evolved over the years thanks to her hairstylist.

©GettyImages



The actress wore a Givenchy dress to the 11th Annual Governors Awards.

“My hair is the longest it’s been in over a decade. A lot of that is because I have an amazing hairstylist in Vernon François,” she previously shared. “Now I love my hair. I love it because I’ve also been able to really embrace the stuff it can do. It’s like clay in the right hands. Clay can be dirt in the wrong hands, but clay can be art in the right hands. Being able to have that kind of playtime with Vernon to create different things has inspired me.”



Related Video: Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline Loading the player...