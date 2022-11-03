Lupita Nyong’o dazzles NYC with this dress and heel combo

Lupita Nyong’o is a fashion icon. Wth every film she releases, there’s also an amazing fashion opportunity, with Nyong’o showing off some stunning looks.

In her most recent trip to New York, she attended “The Kelly & Ryan Show,” showcasing yet another stunning outfit.

©GettyImages



Nyong’o looked stunning in NYC

Nyong’o wore a Cult Gaia dress that was long and blue, with some trasluscent patches of fabric that added an elegant and sexy element.

©Courtesy of Cult Gaia



The sheer fabric highlights the wearer’s curves

In terms of her shoes, she wore Betsey Johnson heels, which added a colorful yet understated element to the outfit.