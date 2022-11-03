Lupita Nyong’o dazzles NYC with this dress and heel combo

Lupita Nyong’o is a fashion icon. Wth every film she releases, there’s also an amazing fashion opportunity, with Nyong’o showing off some stunning looks.
In her most recent trip to New York, she attended “The Kelly & Ryan Show,” showcasing yet another stunning outfit.
Lupita Nyong’o reflects on the passing of Chadwick Boseman: Shares thoughts on recasting
Lupita Nyong’o is reportedly in her final negotiations to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’
Nyong’o wore a Cult Gaia dress that was long and blue, with some trasluscent patches of fabric that added an elegant and sexy element.
In terms of her shoes, she wore Betsey Johnson heels, which added a colorful yet understated element to the outfit.
Nyong’o wore her hair short and paired the look with simple elements, including a lowkey makeup pallate and some small earrings, allowing her dress to do all of the work.
Lupita Nyong’o stars in “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever,” which premieres this Friday. When discussing the role and the loss of Chadwick Boseman, the original film’s lead star, Nyong’o said she was frustrated with her character and her way of grieving the loss of her love. "I remember in the beginning reading the script, I was so envious of Letitia [Wright] because she gets to be chaotic and that's how I felt. I felt wrong and, you know, wanted to express it," she said in an interview with Digital Spy.
"As much as I was frustrated with Ryan [Coogler, the director and writer] for doing that with Nakia, actually playing her was very therapeutic for me because I had to look beyond my frustrations with losing Chadwick and learn from her, learn from that wisdom that she seems to possess,” she said.