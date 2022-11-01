Lupita Nyong’o is reportedly in her final negotiations to star in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’

Lupita Nyong’o is slowly becoming a horror genre regular. The Afro-Latina actress is reportedly in her final negotiations to star in A Quiet Place: Day One. The upcoming film is a spinoff based on 2018’s A Quiet Place and its 2021 sequel, A Quiet Place Part II.

Movie director Michael Sarnoski said on Twitter Lupita might be the one. “Finally get to share some exciting news about @Lupita_Nyongo,” he wrote.

According to Deadline, Sarnoski will direct and write the film, based on the previous movies by John Krasinski. Although the plot details are still under wraps, the publication informed Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt, who starred in both films, will not return for the spinoff.

A Quiet Place was a success, making over $340 million globally, and its sequel raised $297 million. The third installment is set to debut on March 8, 2024.

She is also known for starring in the 2019 Jordan Peele’s film Us. Nyong’o currently stars in the second part of Black Panther, named Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, out November 11.

Parts of the plot are still under wraps, but according to HOLA! USA’s sources the film centers around the battle of Wakanda vs. Talokan — bringing back the heroic cast from the first film on Team Wakanda (Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Angela Basset, and more) along with a new cast introduced from Kingdom Talokan (helmed by Alex Livinalli alongside Tenoch Huerta and Mitzi Mabel Cadena).