When it comes to beauty, it looks as though the royals have it all figured out. Every time they step out – whether it be to a royal engagement on a regular Tuesday or a day in the park, they never fail to look nothing short of perfect. Thankfully over time, we’ve come to discover several beauty hacks used by the royal ladies. Among them is Meghan Markle’s tips for taming pesky flyaways, how she keeps her lips soft and hydrated and one of her favorite exfoliators for smooth skin.

Then there’s Kate Middleton’s secret for maintaining a perfect bun, which is all in a hairnet, meanwhile, Princess Eugenie re-establishes the power of doing your makeup on the go. Getting some extra zzzz’s is always a yes in our book!

Keep reading for these and more beauty hacks the royal ladies rely on.