Meghan Markle is an international beauty icon and the products she uses for her skin and hair, as well as her makeup essentials, are coveted by her followers. And the Duchess of Sussex “effect” isn’t limited to just fashion - it also includes cosmetics. There aren’t many who wouldn’t want to replicate her glow, hairstyles, and perfect complexion. The good news is that her essentials are pretty easy to come by - read on to find out more: