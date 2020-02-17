Well-known beauty bloggers and makeup artists such as Nicol Concilio, Shayla and Farah Dhukai have shared via Instagram an excellent and practical trick to make your skin look more bright and hydrated. They mix a few drops of Radiating Moisturizer Rose Gold Elixir by Farsáli ($40.50) with their base foundation. This oil has a very light texture and quickly absorbs into your skin. The plus side? It contains 24 karat gold and yes...you guessed it...Rosehip and pure botanical products! It contains gold? This mineral has excellent qualities: it delays the decrease in collagen production and elastin to prevent sagging skin, as well as stimulating cellular renovation.