Celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow and Natalie Portman and even the royals like Kate Middleton are known for their healthy, radiant skin. The secret they all share? Facial oils. These oils help the skin stay hydrated because they contain antioxidants, which combat the effects of aging and sun damage, as well as smooth out expression lines, toning your face, and making your skin glow. It’s the ultimate beauty elixir! Keep scrolling to discover the favorites of the Duchess of Cambridge and more of your favorite A-listers.
