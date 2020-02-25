Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
What does rejuvenating, hydrating and protecting the skin have in common? Hyaluronic acid. Such is its power, it’s even been dubbed the Holy Grail of beauty treatment. It’s a naturally occurring sugar molecule in our bodies and plays an important part in moisture retention. Once you discover all its benefits, you’ll be keen to incorporate it into your beauty routine forever.
