Our bodies naturally produce hyaluronic acid in our skin, cartilage and tissues. It helps maintain the hydration of our cells. However with the passing of the years, the production of this substance slows down and aging symptoms start to show – especially in our skin.

So if we want to maintain a radiant look then it’s a good idea to include it in your beauty routine. The most effective way – and that which seems to get the best results – are hyaluronic acid injections. A good beauty parlour will be able to fill in expression lines with this technique. The number of sessions needed will depend on your individual case. It’s a walk-in procedure with a temporary effect of up to 12 months.