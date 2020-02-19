It’s National Lash Day, and that means it’s time to have a beauty party! It’s no secret lashes have taken the beauty industry by a storm with an increase of products to pick from. From lash primers, different types of mascaras and even growth serums, there are countless products that’ll take your lashes from basic to va-va-voom. Whether you’re a strictly mascara-only girl or love to glam up your daily look with lash strips, we’ve got you covered. Ahead are top-rated mascaras, expert-approved lash-lift tools and more to help you bat your strands with confidence. Cheers to a falsies look with style and grace.