Since the first episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired back in 2007, the style, tastes and beauty secrets of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have become a veritable obsession amongst many of their fans. Their influence seems to extend into all facets of life, and it’s hard to imagine a red carpet without at least one of them on it, looking impossibly glam.

And when it comes to image changes, it’s hard to beat them. The sisters change their hairstyle and color almost as often as they change their outfits. One of the youngest of the family, Kendall Jenner tends to be the most conservative of the group. And precisely because of this, it was so surprising seeing her on the Burberry and Fendi runways with a drastic change of look.

Her usually dark, sleek hair had been dyed blonde! So inspired by this chameleonic change, we take a look back at other blonde moments amongst the Kardashian-Jenner clan.