In a video tutorial for Vogue, this entrepreneur showed off her extensive makeup know-how. “I’m not a make-up artist and never claimed to be, but after today, I might change that title,” she said mischievously.

We couldn’t agree more. The techniques she used are worthy of a professional, just like every one of her tools.Before starting, we want to tell you about the arsenal she uses to get the most out of her products.

- She once again reached for her belovedKabukibrush from MAC. Practically mourning, she commented that they stopped making it more than 7 years ago and that she loves it so much that she’s had it since she was in college. But don’t worry, any brush of this type will work.

- She used a sponge to blend.

- To brush her eyebrows, she used the pencil brush from Anastasia Beverly Hills ($18).

- For her eyelashes, she chose the eyelash curler from Troy Surrat ($34) and the separator from Ulta Beauty ($5).

Now that we know what she considers essential for her makeup to be applied perfectly, it’s time to delve deeper into the steps: