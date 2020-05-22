Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Watch out, Mario Dedivanovic, your famous muse and client knows all about makeup! It only took Kim Kardashian 10 minutes to achieve her iconic “smokey look with a little bit of glitz and glow.” Just like an expert, the celebrity shared a step-by-step video to get one of her characteristic beauty looks. Moisturized skin, contouring, smokey eyes, and XL eyelashes are only some of the keys to this makeup look, which uses just a dash of glitz. Keep reading to get the details on her technique.
