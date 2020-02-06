Get this pair for the skincare lover in your life! Facialist to the stars Joanna Vargas is releasing her first-ever book. The famous skin guru shares lifestyle guide on how to get glowing skin from head to toe. Nothing says, “I love you girl,” like a facial exfoliating mask and a red carpet manual for perfect skin like this set.

**Pre-Order**Glow From Within by Joanna Vargas (Release Feb.11th), $27, barnesandnoble.com

Joanna Vargas Exfoliating Mask, $75, shop.joannavargas.com