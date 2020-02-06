Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Love is in the air! Whether you’re single or taken, Latinas are known for showing amor in major ways. With love for our culture and beauty being a pivotal part of the Latina experience, it’s no surprise that we’re becoming jefas within the cosmetic world. From revolutionary skincare pioneers like Joanna Vargas to lipsticks with a cause from Mexican-American makeup mogul Regina Merson, these Latinas are leaving their mark. Celebrate your favorite gal this Valentine’s day and shower her with some goodies she’ll be proud to rock. From highly pigmented eyeshadows that remind you of la isla to serums with natural ingredients, keep scrolling to find the best Latina-beauty buys to gift all your amigas this year for Galentine’s Day.
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!