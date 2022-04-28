In case you haven’t realized it, we have just a little over a week before May 8th, which is Mother’s Day! Yes, every year it happens on the second Sunday of May, but let’s face it, it’s so easy to get overwhelmed with work, school and other responsibilities, that it ends up creeping up and surprising us just before the date.

To take the stress out of any last minute shopping, we curated a list of some pretty great gifts that any mom would be excited to receive. From self-care and pampering gifts, fragances and beauty products from our favorite brands like Lancôme and Estée Lauder, to other cute and unique gifts that your mom will absolutely love.

While some products may require an expidited shipping cost as Mother´s Day quickly approaches, we have also included several recommendations that are available in stores like Target, Amazon and Sephora to make it easy for you to get the woman that gave you life a gift she deserves in a matter of hours and make her feel extra special.

Keep scrolling below to find a gift that is worthy enough to give your mom on her special day!