On February 14, everyone’s Insta feed will be filled with countless pictures and posts about boyfriends and girlfriends, and what not. I’m not here to criticize (sigh, I will probs do the same), but I’m here to tell you that Valentine’s Day isn’t just about celebrating your someone special, it’s about celebrating yourself.

If you’re single (or taken), use this day as a way to pamper the most important person in your life: yourself. Splurge on a box delicious chocolates, a bouquet of flowers and treat yourself to some new beauty products that will leave you feeling refreshed, restored and most importantly, loved on Valentine’s Day.