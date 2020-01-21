If your New Year’s resolution was to revamp your skincare routine in 2020, then please look to supermodel Hailey Bieber for inspiration. The blonde beauty is one A-lister that will post the occasional bare-faced selfie and there’s #nofilter needed because her face is naturally glowing. The reason? Her bomb skincare routine that (no big deal) costs $995! From cleansers and serums to masks and “rich creams,” we’ve broken down every product the supermodel uses in her daily skincare regimen.