When it comes to trying out bold new styles, stars are not afraid of transforming their image, and they give us some fabulous inspiration along the way. Pink is set to be one of the trendiest colors this season, and that includes in your hair! Although this shade isn’t recommended for all hair colors (blonde and bleached hair are the best for it), many celebrities have dared to wear this fun, young and unconventional shade in their hair. Keep scrolling for some serious inspo!