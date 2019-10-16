The star insists that the key to beauty lies in beginning to accept ourselves the way we are. Building on this, one of her secrets to improving natural beauty is by exfoliating.

Kourtney exfoliates her body regularly - as often as every two days when it comes to her shoulders. She also loves to use moisturizing products on both her body and her face.

The star shares a secret she always keeps in mind when choosing her products: “When choosing the beauty essentials that I use every day, like toothpaste, deodorant, and sunscreen, it’s no secret that I prefer to use products that are non-toxic," so you know this is a hard rule when it comes to Kourtney’s products. And great news, a lot of them come at quite reasonable prices.