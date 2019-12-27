The last decade has not only seen a shift in fashion trends (check out all the trends of the 2010s this way), it also saw a shift in hair trends. Many of Hollywood’s A-listers underwent major transformations when it came to their locks. Some went from brunette to blonde, while others entirely chopped their hair off and opted for a buzzcut.

As we near the end of a decade, we’re looking back at the most memorable celeb hair transformations from the last ten years…