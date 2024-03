The first step to achieving a great updo with curly hair is to start with clean, well-conditioned hair. Use a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner specifically formulated for curly hair to help control frizz and define your curls. Rinse your hair thoroughly to avoid any build-up that could weigh down your curls.

2. Use a styling product

Once you’ve washed your hair, it’s time to apply a styling product that will help define your curls and keep them in place. Choose a product that works well with your hair type, such as a curl cream or gel. Apply the product to your hair while it’s still wet, scrunching it with your fingers to help define your curls.

3. Blow-dry your hair

To make your updo easier to style, it’s an excellent idea to blow-dry your hair. Use a diffuser attachment on your hair dryer to help prevent frizz and maintain your curls‘ shape. While drying, use your fingers to lift and separate your curls so they don’t clump together.