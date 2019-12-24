One fashion trend that has taken over everyone’s ‘grams is headbands. Like other ‘90s fashion (choker, mom jeans and crop tops), the hair accessory has become a favorite among women in recent months. However, long before they became popular again, Spanish singer Natalia Jiménez has been known for wearing a variety of headband designs, ranging from simple bows to straight up flower crown masterpieces. Much like Frida Kahlo before her, the 37-year-old singer has made flower crowns her signature look.

Below we highlight some of the most daring headpieces the performer has worn on and off stage. Be warned—you will want to buy flower crown after browsing this gallery!