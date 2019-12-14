This year HBO’s hit series Euphoria took the world by a storm with each style every character brought to life on screen. Of course there was teenage drama, but chances are if you’re a beauty enthusiast you were blinded by all the makeup and beauty bling! Whether you were on Pinterest and trying to recreate Maddie Perez’s gemstone eye looks or researching Rue’s shimmery lip topper, it’s safe to say their looks were breathtaking and bookmark worthy. Just in time for 2020 celebrate the season of glitter and gold with each of these futuristic and chic Euphoria-approved beauty buys. Be sure to grab a gift for your for the Jules to your Rue and simply just for you, too!