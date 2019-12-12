Becky G celebrates Chola culture with latest makeup collection

If you grew up in the 90’s in East Los Angeles, chances are you have experienced the essence of chola beauty standards. Known for their lined lips, deep berry lipstick, thin eyebrows and big hoops, Mexican-American women from el barrio turned heads with their stunning look. Hence why we can’t get enough of Becky G’s latest launch with ColourPop. The 22-year-old star is collaborating on a new collection called Hola Chola, which celebrates the ‘90s and early 2000s Mexican heritage. Honoring her mother’s old-school style and her own childhood, the Mayores singer created this makeup arsenal with her Mexican heritage in mind.

©ColourpopCosmetics



Becky G creates the ultimate throwback ‘90s makeup

Announcing her newest collection on social media, the Power Ranger actress spoke on her inspiration for this project. “The biggest ones being my mom’s styles and influences which have been passed on to me and the boss ladies I’m surrounded by everyday. My inspiration came straight from my mom’s closet in high school during the ‘90s and my older cousins who would dress me up like them in the early 2000s.”

©Colourpop Cosmetics



These essential beauty pieces pay homage to the Mexican-American community

We can’t lie, the full lineup is a neutral ‘90s dream for everyone. The collection includes the Hola Chola Pressed Powder Palette, $20, which features shades such as Cholita, a light yellow-brown, Chicana, a cool-toned light brown and Lil B, a warm-toned mid-tone brown. Honoring the chola-approved lip look, the brand included three lip bundles with hues of cool-toned plum, mid-toned pinky nude and deep merlot, $14 each. For the ‘90s babies and early 2000s cool kids, Becky G brought back the ultimate throwback with a Roller Gloss in ‘Very Cherry’, $8.

©Colourpop Cosmetics



Beauty YouTubers Sarahi and Shayla join Becky G for ColourPop campaign

Using her platform to showcase beauty diversity, Becky G invited Latina beauty influencers, Karen Sarahi Gonzalez also known as @iluvsarahii, and Shayla Mitchell for the campaign.

The ColourPop x Becky G Hola Chola collection will be available for purchase on December 12th exclusively on ColourPop.com.