On Sunday night, Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta played host to the 68th annual Miss Universe contest, where candidates from 90 countries competed for the crown. The night’s reigning queen was Miss South Africa, Zozibini Tunzi, who earned the Miss Universe 2019 title ahead of first runner-up, Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson, and the second runner-up, Miss Mexico Sofia Aragón.

For the fifth year in a row, Steve Harvey – who in 2014 famously made the mistake of naming Miss Colombia the winner, before having her hand the crown to the actual winner, Miss Philippines – hosted the show. This time, he handed the crown to Zozibini, the first black Miss Universe in eight years, whose gorgeous natural hair and dark skin helped make her an instant icon breaking traditional beauty molds of the past. “I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful,” she said. “I think that it is time that that stops today.”

But what is behind the glamour of the world’s newest queen? Scroll through to check out the natural beauty behind the crown...