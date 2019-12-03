Eva Longoria shows off her incredible post-pregnancy weight loss

Eva Longoria has been hitting the gym hard and has the photos to prove it. The Grand Hotel star took to her social media to share her post-baby fitness progress. “Y’all! These were my pre-pregnancy pants!! I was like 6 months preggers and directing in these because I didn’t want to move over to maternity clothes until I absolutely had to! So thankful to my body for the journey to and from #FBF.” In the photo. The 44-year-old smiled as she showed off the extended waistband of a pair of pants. In addition to the pants, Eva sports at black tank top.

©@evalongoria



Eva Longoria showed off the latest development in her weight loss journey

Prior to the inspiring post, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star shared a video of her hitting the gym. “Friday is almost here [martini glass emoji.]” In the clip, the camera pans around the actress as she holds on weights and does a series of body squats. Since giving birth to her one-year-old son Santiago Bastón, the Desperate Housewives alum has been taking to her social media to showcase her fitness journey. Throughout her feed, the actress, producer, mommy shares videos from her workout sessions.

Loading the player...

So far, Eva has demonstrated the secret to getting her toned arms, muscle building and strengthening workouts. All of the workouts aren’t in vein. The star makes sure that she hits the gym so that she can enjoy a few of her favorite things. “Working out today…so that I can have wine tomorrow. #balance.”

©@evalongoria



The mommy-of-one has been hitting the gym to achieve her post baby body goals

Maintaining her fitness has been key. That’s why she has enlisted the help of trainer Grant Roberts. Earlier this year, the superstar got candid about her journey. “I’m working out a lot more and watching what I eat,” she told Us Weekly. “I’m barely starting to get back into it. My workouts are very serious weight training.”