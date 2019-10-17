When you think ‘self-care’ your mind almost automatically goes to skincare (and with good reason as it is the largest organ in our body). You think of dreamy smelling creams, DIY face masks and whatever the latest facial service may be, but there are many ways to care for your skin without having to dish out your hard-earned monies.

Health coach and skin positivity champion Camille Knowles believes that one of the many causes of skin that looks less dewy and glowy is stress. She says that more people should not only focus on the topical ways of treating it, but also focus on practicing stress intervention techniques.

"As someone who has suffered from eczema all of my life, one of the things that I am deeply passionate about is helping people to understand those skin flare-ups are our body's way of telling us that something is not quite right, and at the root of it all is usually stress," she says. Check out below the different techniques that Camille suggested!