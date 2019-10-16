Kate Middleton shows off fancy new hairdo in Pakistan

Kate Middleton is as stylish as ever during her and Prince William’s five-day royal tour of Pakistan. The royal couple kicked off their trip with a stunning arrival and are now taking part in several important engagements, including a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan. For the special occasion, the 37-year-old royal opted to try out a new chic hairdo.

Kate Middleton debuted a new hairdo during her royal tour in Pakistan

The Duchess of Cambridge styled her hair in a half-up, half down style that featured a charming twist in the back. The royal mom is known for her go-to blow out styles, so this choice was a pleasant surprise for all the loyal royal fans. The new hairstyle also accentuated Kate’s newly-minted blonde highlights.

Besides donning a stylish hairdo, Kate also wore a gorgeous green getup for the royal engagement. She paired an emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker with cream pants from Pakistani designer Maheen Khan. She then accessorized with a matching green scarf by Satrangi and earrings by Pakistani jewelry designer Zeen.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a half-up, half down style with a twist

During their first day of the trip, Kate and William met with the Prime Minister, who was good friends with the Duke of Cambridge’s late mother Princess Diana. He previously hosted the late royal in Lahore, Pakistan in 1997 months before she passed away.

