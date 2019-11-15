Princess-approved! Kate Middleton reveals Charlotte's favorite hairstyle

If you’re looking to spice up your hairstyle these days, then we have a look that is Princess-approved. Kate Middleton has revealed that her four-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte likes to style her locks in plaits. The Duchess of Cambridge opened East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ new facility, The Nook, in Framingham Earl, on Friday, November 15, where she made the revelation. During the outing, Kate complimented a young girl named Betsy Fletcher on her hairstyle saying, “I love your plaits. My little girl Charlotte loves plaits but her hair’s only this long so we have to do them at the top.”

While Charlotte generally steps out wearing her hair down with an accessory, like a bow, or up in a ponytail, royal fans have previously seen the young Princess sporting her favorite plaits before. At Trooping the Colour earlier this year, Prince William and Kate’s daughter had her hair styled with two braids that connected in the back with a blue ribbon.

Kate looked stylish as usual for her royal engagement on November 15, recycling her magenta Oscar de la Renta skirt suit. It was a special day for the Duchess, who five years ago launched the Nook Appeal to help raise funds for the new children’s hospice, which she officially opened on Friday.

At the opening, Kate delivered remarks praising The Nook for it’s “nurturing, caring environment that allows families who are going through the unimaginable the ability to spend precious quality time with each other, comforted in the knowledge that their children are being looked after in the best possible way.”

The Duchess, who has been a patron of EACH since 2012, said “EACH was one of the very first charities that I decided to become Patron of after my marriage. Whilst a lot has changed since then, my commitment and support for this wonderful organization and the work that you do has not.”