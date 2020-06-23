Kate Middleton’s hairstylist reveals trick to having her curls last longer

Kate Middleton has maintained a perfectly coiffed mane during lockdown and even if she’s indoors, the Duchess makes sure to show off her elegance. From classic up-dos to half-up-half-down style, Kate has managed to elevate her hairstyle even during lockdown. According to celebrity hairstylist James Johnson, there are several tricks you can follow at home for the perfectly bouncy waves that Kate has revealed during her virtual Zoom calls. However, the Duchess has opted for simpler styles in order to avoid washing her hair daily. “While in lockdown, Kate’s done an amazing job. With the half-up-half-down style she often opts for, and with hairdos like her newest one that can be turned into that easily, you get an extra day out of that look,” explains the stylist.

Kate Middleton prefers to wear her hair natural during virtual calls

Though bouncier waves are more complicated to recreate at home, James suggests one hair tool that will make the trick, “Her blow-dry look can be created easily at home with a medium [curling iron].” The stylist recommends styling your hair once it is dry and make sure your hair is tonged away from your face. After the curls cool down “use a large paddle brush or comb to brush this all together.” For long-lasting results, James advises using “a heat defense spray such as the Color Wow Style On Steroids.” This will add texture and thermal protection to your curls. “I’m sure like Kate, many are worried about their ends and keeping their hair healthy - I’d recommend investing in hair treatments to keep the ends strong,” adds James.

Celebrity stylist, James Johnson suggests using a hair tong to achieve bouncy waves like Kate Middleton

For color-treated hair, James recommends using Color Wow Root Cover Up, to instantly refresh highlights. “This is a mineral-based concealing powder that will hide any regrowth,” says James. If you don’t have time to create lockdown waves, you can opt for a half-up do and ponytail style that will extend your blowout and add longevity out of your style. In addition to this blowdry trick, the celebrity stylist proposes to invest in hair treatments to maintain the ends healthy and strong. “Leave in supplements are ideal for making sure your ends stay hydrated and unbroken - keeping your hair healthy for the lockdown and more importantly preventing you grabbing the scissors yourself at home... leave it to the professionals!” exclaims James. Add products at home but beware of the scissors.