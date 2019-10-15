Many stylists agree that the hairdryer is one of the most important accessories when it comes to giving shape and life to your hair. That's why it’s so important to know how to choose one, since it is not only about the ability to create heat to get the best results, it’s also important to consider the wattage and having the best technology so that it’s easiest on your hair and causes the least damage possible.

We’ve picked 10 excellent options you can choose from. See which ones have the qualities you're looking for.