Khloé Kardashian’s BB cream - learn her secret

Is it a concealer? Is it a moisturizer? Is it a tinted cream? No! It’s BB cream, a cosmetic with superpowers designed to hydrate and brighten skin as well as help correct imperfections. All in one.

Yes, BB creams have earned the right to be called facial rock stars, and there are a wide variety available on the market for all tastes and needs. Celebrities are the first in line to snap up this product. Their results are out there in the public eye, so it's no surprise that a celebrity like Khloé Kardashian – who has developed her own makeup line and tutorials – has her own formula to create and apply this cream.

©@Khloekardashian



“I’m just in awe of all their techniques,” she said of her sisters’ makeup skills

In a recent tutorial filmed for Vogue, she offered up her new tricks, all created and perfected with her role as a mother in mind. In addition to clarifying how she had to simplify her daily routine, this time she offered up some tips that are not just useful for first-time moms, but also for practical women eager for quick fixes.

Of all of her suggestions, however, the one which got our attention is that she put forward a new way to apply both SPF and BB cream. Normally the recommendation is to apply sunscreen after moisturizer. However, the entrepreneur puts on her EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 ($35) sunscreen on first.

©@Amazon/Sephora



Combining a light moisturizer with a foundation stick is the trick revealed by Khloé Kardashian

After this important step, she blends two products, which result in her version of BB cream: Drunk Elephant LaLa Retro Whipped Cream ($60) and Tom Ford Traceless Foundation Stick ($88). With this combination, she ensures that her face has that fresh and natural finish she’s after. She also explained that this method allows her to find the exact right shade for her skin.

Makeup experts approve of this technique, as it combines two products that she trusts and knows how they will look on her skin: “It’s what I like to do when I'm just wanting light makeup.” So, the entrepreneur prepares the blend on the back of her hand and applies it with a kabuki brush to her face, neck, and chest to achieve a uniform finish.



©@Amazon/Sephora



The best ally for a professional makeup look are kabuki brushes, which are ideal for applying all kinds of cosmetics. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna ($34) and e.l.f ($229)

You can also experiment with your favorite products: the moisturizer that works best for you and the foundation shade that best adapts to the tone of your skin. But if you’d rather turn to the cosmetics industry, you can choose from a wide variety of BB creams on the market.

