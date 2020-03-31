Khloé Kardashian reveals her easy trick for longer lashes that you can do at home

Although vitamin E oil is used regularly on skin (it erases blemishes and scars and makes the skin more radiant overall), Khloé Kardashian confirmed on Kourtney Kardashian’slifestyle site Poosh that she and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have used it in another way in their beauty routines – they apply it directly to their eyelashes with a simple spoolie to help them grow.

This trick can be used by just about anyone, since it’s pretty affordable compared to other beauty treatments. In fact, Khloé’s favorite, Vitamin E Oil from Kate Blanc Cosmetics, one of the most popular beauty products sold by Amazon.com, is just $12.

©GettyImages



Khloé prefers vitamin E to more expensive eyelash treatments

The Kardashian-Jenners have long been fans of the treatment, which they started doing in high school. “Vitamin E acts as a conditioner to help your lashes grow strong and healthy. Use a clean spoolie or a cotton swab when applying, and you should see changes in a month or two,” Khloé advises.

©kateblanccosmetics.com



Kate Blanc Vitamin E Oil, $12 on Amazon.com, is Khloé’s fave

According to board-certified dermatologist and founder of Sperling Dermatology in New Jersey, Dr. Shari Sperling, there aren’t any scientific studies on lengthening eyelashes with vitamin E, but feedback online from those who have tried it does seems to imply that it could be successful for growth. “It doesn’t hurt to try, but watch out for irritant dermatitis or allergic reactions upon application,” Dr Sperling explained in an interview with Shape.