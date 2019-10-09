Kate Middelton blonder hair©Getty Images

Kate Middleton sports blonde highlights ahead of her royal tour

This is the blondest she's ever been.

By Tom Watts

When the Duchess of Cambridge made her auburn debut in September, it marked one of the lightest hair colors we'd ever witness on Kate Middleton. Usually, the mother-of-three stays within the medium brown to dark brown shade range. Though going lighter is normally a summer trend, the royal beauty is officially dancing to the beat of her own drum. Recently, Kate stepped out sporting blonde highlights during her visit to the Aga Khan Centre.

More:

Kate Middleton is transitioning into fall with chic new hair color and cut

Kate Middleton Caramel Blonde©Getty Images
Kate went blonder after her light brown hair change in September

Since going lighter requires a bit more maintenance than other hair colors, having a particular hair regimen is a must. Whether you’re already a blonde or you're thinking of going to the lighter side, you’ll need to protect those strands with the best blonde-approved hair care on the market.

Joico Blonde Life Violet Shampoo and Conditioner©Joico
Joico Blonde Life Violet Shampoo, $18.50 and Conditioner $19.49, ulta.com

To give your mane a royal makeover at-home, we recommend using Joico Blonde Life Violet Shampoo, $18.50 and Conditioner $19.49. Infused with high performing technology, this tone-perfecting shampoo and conditioner gently cleanses and neutralizes brassy, yellow hues. The exotic oils within the product help fortify delicate strands, while the light violet hue keeps cool blonde true. Formulated with monoi, coconut, and tamanu oil, these products help fight frizz and boost shine.

More:

Here's why Meghan Markle’s go-to tinted moisturizer has over 2,500 reviews on Nordstrom

Kate Middelton blonder hair full body©Getty Images
Side profile of The Duchess of Cambridge's new pelo

Would you go blonde for fall? Either way, Kate's latest hair change is inspiring us to go light for 2020!

Related Video:

Disrupted Sleep Patterns Could Lead to Cognitive Decline

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more