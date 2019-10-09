Kate Middleton sports blonde highlights ahead of her royal tour

When the Duchess of Cambridge made her auburn debut in September, it marked one of the lightest hair colors we'd ever witness on Kate Middleton. Usually, the mother-of-three stays within the medium brown to dark brown shade range. Though going lighter is normally a summer trend, the royal beauty is officially dancing to the beat of her own drum. Recently, Kate stepped out sporting blonde highlights during her visit to the Aga Khan Centre.

Kate went blonder after her light brown hair change in September

Since going lighter requires a bit more maintenance than other hair colors, having a particular hair regimen is a must. Whether you’re already a blonde or you're thinking of going to the lighter side, you’ll need to protect those strands with the best blonde-approved hair care on the market.

Joico Blonde Life Violet Shampoo, $18.50 and Conditioner $19.49, ulta.com

To give your mane a royal makeover at-home, we recommend using Joico Blonde Life Violet Shampoo, $18.50 and Conditioner $19.49. Infused with high performing technology, this tone-perfecting shampoo and conditioner gently cleanses and neutralizes brassy, yellow hues. The exotic oils within the product help fortify delicate strands, while the light violet hue keeps cool blonde true. Formulated with monoi, coconut, and tamanu oil, these products help fight frizz and boost shine.

Side profile of The Duchess of Cambridge's new pelo

Would you go blonde for fall? Either way, Kate's latest hair change is inspiring us to go light for 2020!