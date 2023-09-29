Colombia’s pan de bono was named as the second-best bread in the world

When it comes to the culinary world, bread is a universal favorite. Whether it’s a simple slice of toast for breakfast or a crusty baguette to accompany a gourmet meal, bread has a special place in the hearts and stomachs of people across the globe.

Recently, Taste Atlas, a platform dedicated to exploring the world’s diverse culinary offerings, released its list of the “Top 50 Best Breads” from around the world. Surprisingly, Colombia’s own pan de bono claimed the prestigious second spot on this list, making Colombians proud and delighting bread enthusiasts worldwide.

©GettyImages



Cartagena, La Esquina del Pan de Bono, bakery display case.

Before we delve into the accolades bestowed upon pan de bono, it’s worth mentioning that Malaysia’s Roti Canai, a beloved flatbread with a unique pan-fried preparation, is the best bread in the world. Roti Canai achieved a remarkable 4.9-star rating, securing the top position on Taste Atlas’ list.

Pan de Bono: Colombia’s Culinary Gem

Pan de bono, often called “bono,” is a Colombian bread that has captured the hearts and taste buds of locals and visitors. Its name translates to “good bread,” it’s easy to see why it has earned such a moniker. This delectable bread is known for its distinctive flavor and unique ingredients.

What sets pan de bono apart from other bread varieties is its combination of ingredients, including cassava flour, cheese, eggs, and starch. The result is bread with a soft and slightly chewy interior, a golden crust, and a delightful cheesy aroma. Pan de bono is typically round, making it easy to enjoy as a snack, a side dish, or a quick breakfast option.

The Taste Atlas Honor

Pan de bono’s recognition as the second-best bread in the world by Taste Atlas shows the rich culinary heritage of Colombia. Its rating places it firmly on the international stage, and its unique blend of flavors and textures has undoubtedly contributed to its acclaim.

This honor acknowledges the deliciousness of pan de bono and shines a spotlight on Colombian cuisine as a whole. With its diverse culinary traditions and regional specialties, Colombia has increasingly gained recognition in the global food scene. Pan de bono’s presence on this prestigious list reinforces the country’s reputation as a destination for food enthusiasts seeking unique and mouthwatering experiences.

Exploring Other Culinary Delights

While pan de bono may have taken the second spot, it’s important to remember that the world of bread is incredibly diverse.

Taste Atlas‘ list showcases a wide array of bread varieties from around the globe, each with distinct flavors and preparation methods. India’s garlic naan, Iran’s nan-e barbari, Brazil’s pão de queijo, and Italy’s Piadina Romagnola all made the top ten, highlighting the global appeal of bread and the creativity of bakers worldwide.