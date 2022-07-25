5 tasty and easy vegetarian picnic sandwiches

Sandwiches are the most populare and convenient food choice for bringing on picnics. With no cooking involved, they are super quick and easy to make and so versatile that they can be customized to your liking.
Whether you are planning a picnic with your significant other or with your friends or family and need a vegeterian option, these 5 tasty sandwiches are a fantastic way to pack your basket. Below are five easy vegetarian picnic sandwiches that are sure to be a delicious hit at your next picnic.
Caprese Sandwich
Ingredients and preparation:
Focaccia or ciabatta bread, sliced in half and cut into 6“ in length, per sandwich. Add two slices of mozzarella cheese (sliced from a fresh mozzarella ball), two to three slices of tomatoes, and a handful of arugula. Add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and/or balsamic vinegar. Last, add a pinch of salt and a pinch of ground black pepper.
Hummus Pita Sandwich
Ingredients and preparation:
One pita bread per sandwich. Spread two to three tablespoons of hummus on one side of the pita bread. Add a handful of spinach or salad greens, two slices of tomatoes, a few to several slices of cucumbers, and a few to several slices of red onions. Last, add a pinch of salt and a pinch of ground black pepper.
Chickpea Sandwich
Ingredients and preparation:
*Take one can of chickpeas, rinse and drain. Smash the chickpeas with a fork or potato masher. This will mimic the texture of a tuna fish sandwich. Season to taste.
*Feel free to mix with some mayonnaise or mustard, like a tuna salad, for added flavor. For a vegan sandwich, use a vegan mayonnaise.
Ingredients: Two slices of multigrain or wheat bread, per sandwich. Add two to three tablespoons of the smashed chickpeas, on one of the slices of bread. Add some small diced pieces of celery, some small diced pieces of white onions, and a handful of lettuce or salad greens. Last, season with salt, ground black pepper or seasonings to taste.
Vegetable Sandwich
Ingredients and preparation:
Italian bread (or bread of choice), sliced in half and cut into 6“ in length, per sandwich. Add two to three tablespoons of mayonnaise, mustard (honey or Dijon), pesto or spread of your choice, to one side of the bread. Add a handful of lettuce or mixed greens, two to three slices of tomatoes and a few to several slices of red onions, sliced carrots, cucumbers, and sliced mixed peppers. Last, add a pinch of salt and a pinch of ground black pepper.
*Feel free to season your sandwiches with any seasoning(s) of choice. Salt and ground black pepper are the common basic sandwich seasonings.
Artichoke Sandwich
Ingredients and preparation:
Ciabatta bread sliced in half and cut into 6“ in length, per sandwich. Add some medium diced artichoke hearts (from a jar), some medium diced sweet red peppers (from a jar), one to two tablespoons of olive tapenade spread or pesto, and a handful of salad greens. Last, add a pinch of salt and a pinch of ground black pepper.