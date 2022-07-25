5 tasty and easy vegetarian picnic sandwiches

Sandwiches are the most populare and convenient food choice for bringing on picnics. With no cooking involved, they are super quick and easy to make and so versatile that they can be customized to your liking.

Whether you are planning a picnic with your significant other or with your friends or family and need a vegeterian option, these 5 tasty sandwiches are a fantastic way to pack your basket. Below are five easy vegetarian picnic sandwiches that are sure to be a delicious hit at your next picnic.

Caprese Sandwich

Ingredients and preparation:

Focaccia or ciabatta bread, sliced in half and cut into 6“ in length, per sandwich. Add two slices of mozzarella cheese (sliced from a fresh mozzarella ball), two to three slices of tomatoes, and a handful of arugula. Add a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and/or balsamic vinegar. Last, add a pinch of salt and a pinch of ground black pepper.

Hummus Pita Sandwich

Ingredients and preparation:

One pita bread per sandwich. Spread two to three tablespoons of hummus on one side of the pita bread. Add a handful of spinach or salad greens, two slices of tomatoes, a few to several slices of cucumbers, and a few to several slices of red onions. Last, add a pinch of salt and a pinch of ground black pepper.

Chickpea Sandwich