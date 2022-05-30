Memorial Day must-have menu: more than BBQ recipes to delight your family

Memorial Day weekend is finally here! Many families and friends will reunite after skipping the celebrations for the last two years. Finding the perfect menu for the occasion is not an easy task if you look for ideas on how to surprise your family and guests with more than a regular BBQ.

Find below recipes that will crown you the Queen or King of festivities.

Vegetarian Sweet Potato Tacos

Ingredients

1 package Mikey’s Purple Power Tortillas

4 sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons chili powder

Salt to taste

1 avocado

½ cup sour cream

1 clove garlic

Juice from 1 fresh lime

1 (15 ounces) can of black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup pickled red onions

2 tablespoons fresh chopped cilantro

Preparation

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. In a large bowl, toss diced sweet potatoes, olive oil, chili powder, and salt. Spread sweet potatoes on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake 20-30 minutes until soft and slightly browned. Meanwhile, scoop avocado into a food processor. Add sour cream, lime juice, garlic, and salt and blend until smooth. When sweet potatoes are almost done baking, heat tortillas according to the directions on the package. Assemble tacos by spreading the avocado cream on each tortilla. Then top with sweet potatoes, black beans, pickled red onions, and cilantro.

Carnitas and Corn Rigatoni