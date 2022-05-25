Memorial Day is around the corner, which means warmer weather is coming and summertime is not too far. So to kick off our favorite time of the year and start the long awaited three-day weekend in the right way, we made a list of the most delicious cocktails that will make you say cheers to the lonk weekend!

From simple recipes to more elevated drinks, these delectable cocktails promise to get the party started or help you get into the right vibe with your friends and family.