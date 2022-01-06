Millions of people are joining Veganuary in 2022, an annual challenge run by a UK nonprofit organization that promotes and educates about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle for January.

Tons of Brits are cutting out animal products, and more people worldwide are choosing to ingest fruit, veggies, and other cruelty-free ingredients.

Worldwide-known brands are also jumping on board the Veganuary trend. Still, celebs are leading the way, serving as an example and encouraging all of us to try out a vegan lifestyle.

©We Are So Vegan



We all know that the big stars are the original influencers, and for decades, they have used their celeb status to promote veganism. A-listers such as Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix and pop icon Miley Cyrus —dubbed the “veganest vegan to ever vegan” by PETA — are perfect examples of celebrities proud of their eco-friendly lifestyle.

Many stars have kept their lifestyle close to their chest, and others have only recently waved goodbye to animal products. The team at SlotsUp has revealed some of the biggest stars to have committed to the vegan lifestyle, including some you probably never knew put their meat-eating days behind them.