The 2023 number-one restaurant in the world is from Latin America

The culinary world has once again celebrated the finest restaurants across the globe, with Central in Lima, Peru, named as the world’s best restaurant for 2023 by the esteemed panel of experts at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony.

The panel rules ensure fairness and impartiality, with no economic interests involved in the voting process. It’s worth noting that previous winners are placed on the “Best of the Best” list, allowing room for new winners to emerge, such as Central this year.

Additionally, the awards recognize exceptional individuals, including the Resy One To Watch Award 2023 winner, Tatiana, and the World’s Best Female Chef 2023, Elena Reygadas.

The highest-ranking restaurants in each continent were also recognized, showcasing the diverse culinary experiences available worldwide.

Congratulations to all the exceptional restaurants and individuals recognized at this year’s awards ceremony.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2023

Central (Lima, Peru) – Best Restaurant in South America Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain) – Best Restaurant in Europe Diverxo (Madrid, Spain) Asador Etxebarri (Atxondo, Spain) Alchemist (Copenhagen, Denmark) Maido (Lima, Peru) Lido 84 (Gardone Riviera, Italy) Atomix (New York City) – Highest Climber, Best Restaurant in North America Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico) New: Table by Bruno Verjus (Paris, France) – Highest New Entry New: Trèsind Studio (Dubai, UAE) – Best Restaurant in the Middle East and Africa A Casa do Porco (São Paulo, Brazil) Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico) Odette (Singapore) – Best Restaurant in Asia and Chef’s Choice: Julien Royer New: Le Du (Bangkok, Thailand) Reale (Castel di Sangro, Italy) New: Gaggan Anand (Bangkok, Thailand) Steirereck (Vienna, Austria) Don Julio (Buenos Aires, Argentina) Quique Dacosta (Dénia, Spain) Den (Tokyo, Japan) Elkano (Getaria, Spain) New: Kol (London, England) Septime (Paris, France) Belcanto (Lisbon, Portugal) Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzerland) Florilège (Tokyo, Japan) New: Kjolle (Lima, Peru) Boragó (Santiago, Chile) Frantzén (Stockholm, Sweden) Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain) Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia) New: El Chato (Bogotá, Colombia) Uliassi (Senigallia, Italy) Ikoyi (London, England) New: Plénitude (Paris, France) New: Sézanne (Tokyo, Japan) The Clove Club (London, England) The Jane (Antwerp, Belgium) Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin, Germany) Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy) Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy) Leo (Bogotá, Colombia) Le Bernardin (New York City) Nobelhart & Schmutzig (Berlin, Germany) New: Orfali Bros (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) Mayta (Lima, Peru) New: La Grenouillère (La Madelaine-sous-Montreuil, France) New: Rosetta (Mexico City) The Chairman (Hong Kong)