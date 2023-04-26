Mexican Chef Elena Reygadas named the World’s Best Female Chef 2023

Chef Elena Reygadas, the owner of the restaurant Rosetta in Mexico City, has been named the best female chef in the world for 2023 by ‘The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’, one of the most prestigious culinary rankings in the world. The title is judged by 1,080 culinary experts, writers, food critics, and restaurateurs from 27 regions worldwide in a process audited by Deloitte.

The press release from the award body highlighted that Reygadas has become “one of the most important figures in Mexican gastronomy.”

Chef Elena Reygadas ﻿made the list with her impressive history and recognition. Her flagship restaurant, Rosetta, was included in eight editions of the ‘50 Best Restaurants in Latin America’ list and also appeared on the extended ‘50 Best Restaurants in the World’ list in 2022, ranking 60th.

The Mexican chef took to Instagram to express her gratitude. She stated, “Cooking is a collective art. This recognition is for all the talented people I have collaborated with for so many years.” She also dedicated the title to all women in Mexico.

“It is also for all the Mexican women who cook every day, keeping our vast culinary tradition alive. Thank you all for your support and love.” -Elena Reygadas-

The category in which Chef Reygadas participated is exclusively for women, and the award has only been around for 11 editions. In the last two years, two other Latinas have received the award, Pía León from Peru in 2021 and Leo Espinosa from Colombia in 2022.