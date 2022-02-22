Chef Aarón Sánchez shares the perfect recipes for celebrating National Margarita Day

It’s National Margarita Day!

We’ll use any excuse to drink an extra margarita or two, and today’s national holiday couldn’t be more perfect. Even better, you can’t drink a margarita by itself, which means we all need some delicious grub while we sip on our cocktails.

You know what they say: If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it...so there’s no reason to pretend you want to eat anything beside some chips with guacamole or queso alongside a margarita.

In honor of today, Mexican award-winning chef and TV personality Aaròn Sánchez is sharing his favorite recipes for both, which pair perfectly with Tequila Cazadores’ ready to drink margaritas.

“National Margarita Day is all about enjoying one of our favorite cocktails – the margarita – along with dishes that are easy to make and easy to eat, like my guacamole and chile con queso,” said Sánchez. “The spice from the chile con queso pairs perfectly with the hint of sweetness you get from the agave in the Tequila Cazadores RTD margaritas. Enjoy responsibly with friends and family!”

AARÓN’S GUACAMOLE

Paired with Tequila Cazadores Canned Spicy Margarita

Serves 2 to 4 as an appetizer

1 serrano chile

1 medium white onion, separated into two halves

2 to 3 limes

1/3 cup fresh cilantro (leaves and stems both)

4 avocados

Sea salt, to taste

½ teaspoon Mexican oregano

1 roma tomato

Garnish: crumbled queso fresco, crumbled queso cotija, sliced radish, dried chapulines (Mexican grasshoppers)

Remove the stem from the serrano chile and discard. Roughly dice the chile, keeping the seeds for additional heat. Roughly dice one half of the white onion.

Combine the diced chile and onion in a blender cup, add juice of two limes (add more if needed) and fresh cilantro. Pulse until well combined and paste-like.

Cut the avocados in half and remove the pits. Place in a bowl and season with salt and Mexican oregano. Gently mash until combined, but not too smooth, you should still see chunks of avocado.

Slowly fold in the serrano purée, incorporating well but careful not to over mash the avocadoes.

Finely chop the other half of the onion and tomatoes and add to guacamole. Mix to combine and season with more salt, if needed.

Top with preferred garnish and serve with tortilla chips.

“When hosting fiestas, I like to cook dishes that I know everyone will enjoy but are easy to make – this way I have more time to enjoy the party,” the chef continued. “My guacamole/chile con queso and Tequila Cazadores RTD margaritas are the perfect pairing to ensure that everyone has something good to eat and drink while allowing me to spend time with my friends and family!”

TIO’S CHILE CON QUESO

Paired with Tequila Cazadores Canned Margarita

Serves 4 to 6 as an appetizer

1 medium poblano pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 white onion, thinly sliced

2 ripe Roma tomatoes, diced (or any ripe tomato if Roma is unavailable)

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 jalapeño pepper, half finely chopped, and half thinly sliced

1 cup of mozzarella or asadero cheese, grated or shredded

2 cups of Mexican crema (Cacique brand preferred)

Salt and pepper, to taste

Flour tortillas or tortilla chips, for serving

To roast your poblano pepper: turn one of your stove’s burners to medium high. If you don’t have gas stove, you can use a broiler or a grill. Place the poblano pepper directly over the flame and let roast, turning occasionally with tongs, until it is charred all over and soft, but not mushy, about 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a big bowl, cover it tightly with plastic wrap and let steam for about 10 minutes. Remove poblano pepper from the bowl and carefully peel off the blackened skin, being careful to keep it intact. Rub off the skins, don’t rinse under water. Slice the pepper into long, thin strips, removing stems and seeds.